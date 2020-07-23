HRD relaxes admission criteria for NITs, CFTIs; minimum 75 per cent in Class 12 not required

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates just need a passing certificate in class 12 for admission in NITs and CFTIs. File Photo JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates just need a passing certificate in class 12 for admission in NITs and CFTIs. File Photo

JEE Main 2020: The eligibility criteria for admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTI) has been relaxed this year taking note of COVID-19 pandemic lead situations. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his tweet wrote, “JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained.”

As per the norm, a student needs to have at least 75 per cent or figure in the top 20 percentile of her class 12 board results along with clearing the JEE Main to be selected for admission to NITs and CFTIs. SC/ST candidates should have either scored at least 65 per cent or fulfill the top 20 percentile requirement.

Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (#CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other #CFTIs. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) had decided to relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards.

JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

As reported by the Indian Express, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) is also considering the feasibility of holding JEE (Advanced) in centres abroad “in the context of restrictions imposed by COVID19 outbreak”.

IITs have been holding the entrance exam for international students at Dhaka, Dubai, Kathmandu and Singapore. This year, it had also decided to add a centre in the US.

