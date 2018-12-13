After happiness classes, Delhi govt schools to get cleanliness curriculum

After introducing the ‘Happiness Curriculum’, the Delhi government is all set to introduce a ‘Cleanliness Curriculum’ for government school students. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced the initiative on Wednesday.

“We will develop a curriculum to inculcate habits of cleanliness and hygiene among students,” said Sisodia, adding: “The cleanliness curriculum will be activity-based. There won’t be a book or a separate period allocated for it. I have asked for suggestions from teachers and principals about the activities that can be included in the curriculum,” he added.

“Students contribute to garbage in schools, but they have no role in maintaining cleanliness. We want students to develop such habits and take responsibility for cleanliness in schools,” Sisodia said at an award function for clean schools.

“In other countries, students are responsible for mopping classes, dusting desks and watering plants. Students should have a sense of belonging to their classrooms and schools,” he added.