After Election Commission nod, HRD to appoint VCs of 3 Central universities

The HRD Ministry is set to forward its shortlist for the post of vice-chancellor at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari and Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha to President Ram Nath Kovind, after the Election Commission (EC) green-lit its proposal this week.

Advertising

The government is usually discouraged from making appointments when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Hence, a ministry has to seek EC’s approval before doing so. The HRD Ministry is learnt to have argued that the selection process was over before the Code kicked in.

The ministry has shortlisted three names for JMI, five for central university in Motihari, and five for Wardha university.