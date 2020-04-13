Coronavirus: After classes 1 to 8, UP govt to promote students of 9, 11 to next grade

The students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 in all Uttar Pradesh schools will be promoted to next grade. Representational image/ file The students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 in all Uttar Pradesh schools will be promoted to next grade. Representational image/ file

After announcing promotion of all students from classes 1 to 8, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to promote students of classes 9, 11 to next grade. The decision has been taken due to the rising situation amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools of class 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 to next classes without examination,” read the circular.

The state government has postponed competitive and other examinations. The schools, educational institutions in the state will be closed till April 14, and can be shut down further if the lockdown extends.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has put on hold the evaluation process which can delay the result. The results can now be declared in June, which is scheduled on April.

