After CBSE, Punjab Board announces on-screen evaluation of answer books for 2026 exams

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its move towards on-screen evaluation for board exam answer sheets, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has now informed that it will introduce a similar digital marking system for the March 2026 board examinations.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the state will roll out an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, making Punjab among the first state boards to adopt end-to-end digital evaluation for answer sheets.
Under the new system, teachers will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical scripts. “This digital system will enable teachers to evaluate scanned answer sheets on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software, ensuring faster and more accurate results,” Bains said.
According to the minister, the system has already been tested during the September 2025 supplementary examinations, where 23,000 answer sheets were evaluated digitally. He said the pilot demonstrated speed and accuracy in the marking process.
An official statement said PSEB will introduce OSM in one subject of the matriculation examination in 2026, with a phased expansion planned in subsequent examination cycles.
Explaining the safeguards built into the system, Bains said each page of the newly designed answer booklet carries a unique QR code to facilitate secure scanning and digital processing. After scanning in a protected environment, the answer sheets will be uploaded to a centralised dashboard. Examiners will then evaluate scripts online using structured marking schemes, with automated totalling of marks and real-time monitoring of progress.
Describing the reform as more than a technological shift, Bains said the move aims to ensure fairness, speed, and accuracy in the evaluation process.
PSEB chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the reform is aligned with a student-first approach and is expected to streamline assessment practices across the board.
An entrepreneur from Lucknow pitches his pre-owned book business on Shark Tank India Season 5, claiming to have started with only Rs 2000. He challenges Amazon's book selection but the sharks advise him to become an Amazon seller. Despite his determination, the sharks reject his business model and negotiations fall through.