After CBSE, Punjab Board announces on-screen evaluation of answer books for 2026 exams

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its move towards on-screen evaluation for board exam answer sheets, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has now informed that it will introduce a similar digital marking system for the March 2026 board examinations.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the state will roll out an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, making Punjab among the first state boards to adopt end-to-end digital evaluation for answer sheets.

Under the new system, teachers will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical scripts. “This digital system will enable teachers to evaluate scanned answer sheets on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software, ensuring faster and more accurate results,” Bains said.