After CBSE, now Himachal Pradesh board to reduce 30% syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

HPBSE syllabus cut for 2020-21 academic year only (Express) HPBSE syllabus cut for 2020-21 academic year only (Express)

After CBSE, several states have lined up to reduce their syllabus. The latest to join the trend is the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharmashala. The state board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12. The decision was taken by a five-member high-level committee.

The committee had held a workshop with subject experts who suggested what all topics to be eliminated for Hindi, political science, history, geography, and psychology subjects.

Suresh Kumar Soni, chairperson, HPBoSE in an official statement said that the decision is being taken because the number of instructional hours has been reduced due to the pandemic. While the syllabus cut will help candidates to study lesser for exams but the board is also ensuring to students that this does not reduce the knowledge of a candidate.

The syllabus cut will only be for the academic year 2020-21. The topics which will be reduced from the syllabus will be decided after discussions and workshops with the experts and later the decided topics will be submitted to the state government. Extra care is being taken to ensure students are not at a disadvantage, the board said in an official statement.

Earlier, when CBSE had decided to reduce its syllabus, several topics such as democracy, citizenship among other topics were kept out of the syllabus for board exams 2021. This had resulted in a lot of criticism for the board.

