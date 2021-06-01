After CBSE, CISCE too cancels Class 12 ISC exams 2021

Following the cancellation of the CBSE Board examination on Tuesday, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too followed suit and scrapped its ISC examination for this year. Gerry Arathoon, chief executive, CISCE, told The Indian Express that the Class 12 students will now be evaluated through an alternative scheme. “The details of that will be worked out soon and will be available to you,” he said.

CISCE’s decision comes less than two hours after the union government, citing “uncertain conditions due to Covid and feedback obtained from various stakeholders”, cancelled this year’s CBSE Board examination for Class 12 students following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBSE Class 12 results this year will be compiled as per “well-defined objective criteria”, the Government said. However, if a student wants to sit for the examination, the CBSE will provide them with an option to do so once the situation becomes conducive.

“(The) PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown,” the statement said.

“Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. The PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” it said.

The move comes despite 32 states and union territories supporting the conduct of the Class 12 Board examination this year. In the national consultation held on May 23 with all the states, the School Education Secretary Anita Karwal had described the Class 12 exam as “cutting-edge” and told the states that the Union government was keen on going ahead with the exam and leaning towards holding it in a truncated format.

Tuesday’s decision is likely to have a cascading effect on the state board examinations as well, especially the BJP-ruled states.

