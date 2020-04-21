After CBSE, CISCE to teach live yoga, meditation classes amid lockdown

Students will also be taught about immunity boosting techniques (Representational image) Students will also be taught about immunity boosting techniques (Representational image)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will provide live lessons on yoga and meditation as well as give tips on boosting immunity to students amid lockdown. These live lessons are in collaboration with Fit India Mission. The CISCE claims that the Fit India Mission has customised and developed special physical activities for students of the affiliated schools.

The live sessions are available on Fit India’s Youtube channel. Students can refer to these videos on April 25 and April 26 from noon to 1 pm. “We hope that all our children will keep themselves physically fit and active during this time of the lockdown through these live fitness sessions,” the board said in an official notice.

Earlier, similar sessions were held by CBSE. The board had informed that all the live sessions are downloadable and can be made available as video capsules to be disseminated later.

FIT India is a government initiative launched in 2019 which aims at bringing behavioral changes for a healthy lifestyle. It holds Fit India School Weeks in November-December across schools in India where students are engaged in fitness activities.

