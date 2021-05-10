After boards cancellation, 2 lakh students send suggestions for Class XI admissions

The Class 10 and 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from May 4.

Over 2 lakh students of Class X, whose board exams got cancelled due to covid-19, have sent in their suggestions to the state education department on holding an entrance test for next year’s admissions.

Since Class X exams have been cancelled across all academic boards, the State Council of Education, Research and Training has started an online survey asking state board, CBSE, CICSE, IB students to respond whether a common entrance test should be conducted for admissions to Class X.

Apart from this, the department has also initiated another survey for schools asking them to fill out forms on whether or not marking students based on internal assessment for Class X is feasible.

According to sources in the state education department, currently an offline test comprising multiple choice questions is being considered in the month of July as a part of the CET. The survey forms can be filled by visiting the link, https://www.research.net/r/11thCETEST

Meanwhile, in just one day, 14,379 secondary schools in the state sent their suggestions while 2,14,166 Class X students indicated their preferences on a CET for Class XI admissions, confirmed Vikas Garad, deputy director, SCERT.

Both the surveys will continue till midnight on May 11.