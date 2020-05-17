Gujarat Board declares Class 12 Science result, girl students pass percentage decline

The pass percentage of females dropped from 72.01 per cent to 70.85 per cent. Representational image/ file The pass percentage of females dropped from 72.01 per cent to 70.85 per cent. Representational image/ file

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) class 12 Science results were declared on Sunday with an overall pass percentage of 71.34 per cent, a marginal decline from 2019-20 results which was 71.90 per cent. Out of a total 1.16 lakh candidates who appeared for the examinations conducted in March, 83,111 are eligible for qualifying certificate.

The pass percentage of females dropped from 72.01 per cent to 70.85 per cent while the pass percentage for boys too dropped marginally from 71.83 per cent to 71.69 per cent, this year. Dhrol (91.42 per cent) in Jamnagar district maintained with the centre with highest pass percentage while the centre with lowest result was replaced by Limkheda (23.02 per cent) in Dahod district.

Among districts, Rajkot continued to top with pass percentage of 84.69 per cent and Chhota Udepur the lowest result with 32.64 per cent.

Also, a huge decline was reported in the number of students with the highest grade (A1) from 254 to only 44. Similarly, the second highest grade A2 too recorded a decline from 3690 to 2576.

Among mediums, English medium students recorded the highest pass percentage this year with 74.02 per cent, though slightly less than 75.13 per cent recorded in 2019-20. This was followed by Gujarati medium students that too declined from 71.09 to 70.77 per cent, this year.

While Marathi medium recorded the lowest pass percentage of 37.43 per cent, Urdu medium students recorded 60.71 per cent and Hindi medium 60.24 per cent. However, the number of schools with less than 10 per cent and less pass percentage rose from 49 to 68, this year.

The number of unfair means cases too declines from 365 to 127, this year.

Among all three streams of Science, Medical pass percentage is 76.62 per cent, non-medical students pass percentage is 68.21 per cent and students with both these streams rose from 64.29 per cent to 68 per cent, this year. Among subjects, this year too Chemistry recorded the lowest pass percentage of 72.38 per cent followed by Physics with 72.41 per cent.

Highlights

Top five districts

Rajkot-84.69

Morbi-82.41

Botad-81.09

Jamnagar-80.88

Bhavnagar-80.81

Lowest five districts

Chhota Udepur-32.64

Dahod-33.23

Narmada-36.93

Tapi-41.09

Panchmahal-52.93

Pass percentage of Science subjects

Chemistry-72.38

Physics-72.41

Mathematics-80.41

Biology-85.99

Students with different grades

A1-44

A2-2576

B1-9637

B2-12174

C1-23841

C2-24765

D-5049

E1-25 (differently abled and condoned candidates pass with lower passing standard)

NI (needs improvement)-33532

Coming as a good change this year is the Gujarati language as no student failed this year in Gujarati which has been recording a high number of students not able to qualify this subject.

This year, in both Gujarati as first language (for Gujarati medium students) as well as second language (for other than Gujarati medium students), the pass percentage is 100 per cent.

Out of total 15 subjects, six subjects, all language subjects-Gujarati first language and second language, Hindi first language, Marathi first language, Urdu first language and Arabic- recorded 100 per cent pass result.

The highest number, as many as 15107 students failed in three subjects while 14231 failed in two subjects and 2570 in four subjects.

GSHSEB had put the evaluation process on hold for over three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was resumed from April 16 where the state board stated that it will make arrangements for the centralised evaluation process and take responsibility of the teachers involved in revaluation exercise.

