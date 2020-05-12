After asking not to hike fees, AICTE tells colleges to pay salaries to teachers

AICTE had released free educational content too (Express Photo Javed Raja/ Representational image) AICTE had released free educational content too (Express Photo Javed Raja/ Representational image)

After asking colleges not to hike fee for the upcoming academic session, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed affiliated institutes to pay teachers salary. In a recent notice, the council suggested institutes not to worsen the ‘national emergency’ by delaying or cancelling salary payments.

“AICTE has been receiving complaints that some of the institutions have not yet paid the salary of faculty/staff for the month of March 2020 and in some cases even Feb 2020. Kindly note that this is a National Emergency as the whole country is under lockdown due to COVID-19 and non-payment of salary to staff would lead to great stress and even starvation to the families of some of the staff members,” the notice read.

The governing body had earlier released a revised academic calendar for institutes in which it had suggested starting the admission process for the new session from August. It had also suggested institutes to give admissions on a provisional basis in postgraduate level courses to students whose results are pending.

For final year students and those who had to apply for internships this year, AICTE has tweaked its mandatory internship policy and had asked colleges to ensure participation in digital internships. To compensate for the loss, AICTE had also asked institutes to “give challenging problems as an internship to such students which can be worked upon by them from their respective homes.”

