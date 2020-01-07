After 22 student suicides in a year, Telangana sets up system to address grievances

The state government had claimed 3.28 lakh of the total 9.74 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, had failed. (Representational image) The state government had claimed 3.28 lakh of the total 9.74 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, had failed. (Representational image)

In the backdrop of student suicides in 2019, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Tuesday inaugurated a redressal system to provide a platform for students to address their grievances.

At least 22 students had committed suicide across Telangana after the announcement of the intermediate results on April 18, last year. Allegations of massive inaccuracies were levelled against authorities involved in the correction procedure and the private company responsible for the processing of results. The state government had claimed 3.28 lakh of the total 9.74 lakh students, who appeared for the examinations, had failed.

The BIGRS (Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System) plans to entertain grievances from students as well as their parents, college management and the people, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. He further informed that the BGIRS is an attempt by the Board to give a platform to the students to ventilate their grievances, problems etc.

The BIGRS has been prepared and maintained by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). Once the complaints are received, the software will immediately direct the complaint to the officers concerned online, who will then take steps to resolve the complaints and intimate the action taken, a press release said. It added, the superior officers of both the Board of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of Intermediate Education will be monitoring the disposal of the complaints on the dashboard. The complainant can also track the status of the complaints filed. Further, a time frame has been prescribed for clearing the complaints.

The Chief Secretary said that a meeting was convened with the Commissioner of Intermediate Education, School Education, Director of Centre for Good Governance(CGG) and other officers of Education Department. He added steps are being taken to streamline the result processing of SSC and Intermediate results and also ensured that there will be zero tolerance for errors in examinations.

In the near future, the education board plans to address the grievances through social media, the official website and BIE helpdesk, BIE Call Centre & BIE Peshi.

How to access the BIGRS: Visit bigrs.telangana.gov.in

In order to register a grievance a person should follow these steps:

Step 1: Enter mobile number

Step 2: OTP validation

Step 3: Select and enter grievance details

