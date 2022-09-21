scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Affiliate marketing, SEO, machine learning among preferred skills for hiring freshers: Report

As per report, the overall hiring intent of employers dropped from 38 per cent (before the pandemic) to 6 per cent (lockdown). The intent to hire has steadily increased since, and is estimated to be 14 per cent during February - April 2021.

skills, emerging skillsThe report identified the top 10 job roles and skills for freshers hired in various industries. (Representative image)

Affiliate marketing specialist, site reliability engineer, molecular biologist, user experience researcher, and ML Engineer are some of the most sought-after skills that employers look for in freshers, TeamLease Edtech Career Outlook Report reveals. The report identified the top 10 job roles and skills for freshers hired in various industries. 

As per the report, close to 59% of employers across India intend to hire freshers in varied roles. The other top in-demand roles include product management, machine learning, digital marketing and SEO, blockchain, business analytics, cloud computing, etc. These roles have emerged as top domain skills in significant demand for freshers across cities and sectors.

Read |India’s job market outlook strong for next quarter, 54% companies planning to hire: Survey

The COR report also identified India as one of the most stable markets for freshers, with a constant rise in the demand for fresher talent, especially from June-December 2022. The IT and E-commerce sectors have consistently led the hiring mandate for freshers across the country. Most employment opportunities are based in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

As per report, the overall hiring intent of employers dropped from 38 per cent (before the pandemic) to 6 per cent (lockdown). The intent to hire has steadily increased since, and is estimated to be 14 per cent during February – April, 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The Information Technology sector has been hiring continuously throughout the pandemic. The hiring intent dropped from 51 per cent (pre pandemic) to 12 per cent (during lockdown). However, it has steadily increased since, and is estimated to be 24% for February – April, 2021.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:51:52 pm
Next Story

Importance of Deve Gowda: Leaders line up at ailing ex-PM’s home, from Siddaramaiah after 6 yrs to BSY

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement