Affiliate marketing, SEO, machine learning among preferred skills for hiring freshers: Report

Affiliate marketing specialist, site reliability engineer, molecular biologist, user experience researcher, and ML Engineer are some of the most sought-after skills that employers look for in freshers, TeamLease Edtech Career Outlook Report reveals. The report identified the top 10 job roles and skills for freshers hired in various industries.

As per the report, close to 59% of employers across India intend to hire freshers in varied roles. The other top in-demand roles include product management, machine learning, digital marketing and SEO, blockchain, business analytics, cloud computing, etc. These roles have emerged as top domain skills in significant demand for freshers across cities and sectors.

The COR report also identified India as one of the most stable markets for freshers, with a constant rise in the demand for fresher talent, especially from June-December 2022. The IT and E-commerce sectors have consistently led the hiring mandate for freshers across the country. Most employment opportunities are based in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

As per report, the overall hiring intent of employers dropped from 38 per cent (before the pandemic) to 6 per cent (lockdown). The intent to hire has steadily increased since, and is estimated to be 14 per cent during February – April, 2021.

The Information Technology sector has been hiring continuously throughout the pandemic. The hiring intent dropped from 51 per cent (pre pandemic) to 12 per cent (during lockdown). However, it has steadily increased since, and is estimated to be 24% for February – April, 2021.