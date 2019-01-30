AFCAT 2019 admit card released, download at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2019: The Air Force Common Admission Test will be conducted on February 16 and 17, the admit cards for which are released at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

The competitive exam gives an opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected ones will be granted short service commission (SSC) in the flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should cross-check whether all information is correct. In case there is some confusion, they need to contact the officials.

On the exam day, the candidate should not carry any written material, electronic devices, log tables, watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device.