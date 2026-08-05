AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 released at afcat.edcil.co.in, exam to be held on August 8

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 admit card 2026 at its official website – afcat.edcil.co.in. Defence aspirants who were waiting for the hall ticket can now download it online by entering their email ID, password, and captcha code. The AFCAT 2 hall ticket 2026 contains information about the exam date, shift, test centre address and important guidelines.
The AFCAT 2 exam 2026 will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, in two different shifts across the country to recruit appropriate candidates for the 379 vacancies announced under the Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2026 Recruitment notification. The first shift of the exam will be carried out from 9.45 am to 11.45 am, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm.
Note that the admit card is a mandatory document required to be carried by candidates to examination centres. In case of its absence, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Additionally, candidates need to bring the hard copy of the exam hall ticket as the digital copies will not be accepted for entry.
Candidates who have registered for the forthcoming AFCAT 2 2026 can follow the steps mentioned below.
— Go to the official website – afcat.edcil.co.in.
— On the homepage of the site, click on the active link available to download the AFCAT 2 admit card 2026 PDF.
— You will be redirected to a login page where you will be required to fill in your login credentials.
— Enter your registered email ID and password.
— Proceed by entering the security pin displayed on the screen to login.
— Tap on the ‘Sign-In’ button to access your hall ticket.
— Save and download the AFCAT 2 admit card 2026 file.
AFCAT is held twice in a year by the IAF to recruit aspiring defence candidates as Class 1 Gazetted officers into different branches namely, Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical). The AFCAT 2 2026 will examine candidates in three stages – Written Test, AFSB interview and medical examination. Candidates who qualify in the written examinations will be required to appear for the personality test at allotted Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) locations throughout India.