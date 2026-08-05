AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 released at afcat.edcil.co.in, exam to be held on August 8

Candidates can access the hall tickets from afcat.edcil.co.in by entering the required details (Photo: Screenshot from the official website)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 admit card 2026 at its official website – afcat.edcil.co.in. Defence aspirants who were waiting for the hall ticket can now download it online by entering their email ID, password, and captcha code. The AFCAT 2 hall ticket 2026 contains information about the exam date, shift, test centre address and important guidelines.

The AFCAT 2 exam 2026 will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, in two different shifts across the country to recruit appropriate candidates for the 379 vacancies announced under the Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2026 Recruitment notification. The first shift of the exam will be carried out from 9.45 am to 11.45 am, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm.