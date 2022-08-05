AEEE Result 2022 Date: Result likely today at amrita.edu, centralised seat allotment process to start tomorrow

AEEE 2022: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will soon release the result for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score at amrita.edu.

Candidates should remember that admissions to all the B.Tech programs offered by Amrita at five engineering campuses – Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore — will be based on the rank scored in Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2022 or JEE Mains 2022 Score or SAT Score or Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Examination score.

AEEE 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the AEEE 2022 result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: Your result will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, 85 per cent of the seats are reserved for meritorious students, and candidates who have the top rank in AEEE or top percentile in JEE Mains 2022 will receive a scholarship in the first year.

The centralised seat allotment process is conducted through three rounds. Additionally, candidates can opt for sliding during the counseling rounds which can help them get their most preferred branch.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to soon release the JEE Main 2022 result for Session 2. A senior NTA official informed The Indian Express that the JEE Main session 2 result will likely be announced either on August 5 or August 6. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.