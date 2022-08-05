AEEE Result 2022 Date: Result likely today at amrita.edu, centralised seat allotment process to start tomorrow

August 5, 2022 5:42:39 pm
AEEE 2022: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will soon release the result for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score at amrita.edu.
Candidates should remember that admissions to all the B.Tech programs offered by Amrita at five engineering campuses – Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore — will be based on the rank scored in Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2022 or JEE Mains 2022 Score or SAT Score or Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Examination score.
AEEE 2022: How to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website — amrita.edu
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the AEEE 2022 result.
Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.
Step 4: Your result will be visible on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
This year, 85 per cent of the seats are reserved for meritorious students, and candidates who have the top rank in AEEE or top percentile in JEE Mains 2022 will receive a scholarship in the first year.
The centralised seat allotment process is conducted through three rounds. Additionally, candidates can opt for sliding during the counseling rounds which can help them get their most preferred branch.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to soon release the JEE Main 2022 result for Session 2. A senior NTA official informed The Indian Express that the JEE Main session 2 result will likely be announced either on August 5 or August 6. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
CBI conducts searches at 30 locations over irregularities in J-K Police sub-inspector recruitment
CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts halted after speaker falls from ceiling
Try Mrunal Thakur’s homemade honey and sugar mask for sensitive skin
IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium
Paw patrol: Watch this service dog waiting patiently to cross the road with its human
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to protect itself if China attacks?
Pratibha Singh: ‘Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our govt is formed after polls. Otherwise, there could be heartburn given many party aspirants’
Wife, four others detained for murder attempt on man in Telangana’s Munugode
Kuruthi Aattam movie review: Melodrama and shoddy editing lets down this passable action-drama
Four insurgents, two collaborators surrender in Tripura during security operation: police
5G services coming soon in India: A look at the 5G-ready phones under Rs 25,000
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, to call on President Murmu later today