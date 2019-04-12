Amrita University AEEE admissions 2019 slot booking from today, know process here

AEEE slot booking 2019: Amrita University will start the slot booking from today for the Amrita Entrance Examination for Engineering (AEEE 2019). The candidates can book their slot through the official website — amrita.edu. The online window for the application process had started from October 19. The candidates will be offered a seat on the basis the marks they score in the AEEEE 2019.

Advertising

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will start from April 22 to April 26. The AEEE results will be out on May 5, 2019 and the allotment will begin on May 10. The last date to submit the application is May 15.

The process of AEEE 2019 slot booking involves selecting exam date and time slot as per the candidate’s choice. They have to give three preferences of test centres or cities from the list of exam centres while filling the application form provided by the varsity. The slot booking of AEEE 2019 will be on first-come-first-serve basis.

Video | JEE Main 2019 toppers’ success strategy

AEEE slot booking 2019: Exam pattern

The syllabus of Amrita University (AU) entrance is similar to other national level exams such as JEE Mains and BITSAT. Most of the questions are derived from the concepts mentioned in NCERT. Hence, candidates are advised to revisit their textbooks to ace the exam.

Advertising

The AEEE 2019 exam will be conducted both in online and offline mode. Questions asked in the exam will be in MCQ format. The questions will be divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The total duration for the exam is three hours and the total numbers of questions asked are 120. Three marks are awarded for each correct answer whereas one mark is deducted for an incorrect one.