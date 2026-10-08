AEEE 2027 BTech exam dates out, registration to begin from November

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the exam dates for the upcoming AEEE 2027. The Amrita entrance examination for engineering (AEEE) 2027 will be conducted between April 15 and May 7. As mentioned by the institute on its official website, the online registration process for the exam will begin in November 2026.
The AEEE is a national-level computer-based entrance examination conducted by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to BTech programmes offered by its campuses in various cities across India, including Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Haridwar, and Nagercoil.
Once the application process is started by the institute, candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu. The exact dates for the application process and other related events are yet to be announced by the institute.
Candidates can also apply for BTech admission through their JEE Main 2027 percentile. According to the information available on the official portal, students have the option to apply through both AEEE and JEE Main percentile in the admission process to acquire a scholarship seat.
Read | JEE Main 2027 from January 22, UGC-NET from December 14
Check AEEE 2027 pattern
The AEEE 2027 will be carried out offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across more than 100 cities in India. The exam will be conducted in English for a duration of 150 minutes or 2.5 hours.
Candidates can check the detailed exam pattern of the exam in the table given below:
|Exam subjects
|Number of questions
|Mathematics
|40
|Physics
|25
|Chemistry
|20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|10
|English
|5
|Total Questions
|100
For every correct answer, candidates will receive three marks, while one mark will be deducted from the final score for each wrong answer.
The AEEE 2027 registration fee is Rs 1300, which candidates will be required to pay while apply online. Once registered for the exam, candidates can also apply for admission with JEE Mains percentile without paying any additional registration charge.
Candidates can visit the official website mentioned above to know more about the AEEE 2027, eligibility criteria and various BTech courses offered by different campuses.