AEEE 2027 BTech exam dates out, registration to begin from November

The AEEE 2027 will be held between April 15 and May 7 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the exam dates for the upcoming AEEE 2027. The Amrita entrance examination for engineering (AEEE) 2027 will be conducted between April 15 and May 7. As mentioned by the institute on its official website, the online registration process for the exam will begin in November 2026.

The AEEE is a national-level computer-based entrance examination conducted by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for admission to BTech programmes offered by its campuses in various cities across India, including Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Haridwar, and Nagercoil.

Once the application process is started by the institute, candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu. The exact dates for the application process and other related events are yet to be announced by the institute.