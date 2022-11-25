AEEE 2023: Registrations to begin from November 27; check details

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham today announced that the institute will begin its registration for AEEE (Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering) 2023 from November 27. Candidates who wish to register will have to fill the online application form at the official website — amrita.edu.

The Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2023 will be conducted in the computer based test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

According to the official notification, admission to BTech programmes will be based on the rank secured in AEEE 2023 or JEE Mains 2023 or SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or Pearson UG Engineering Entrance Examination Score (PUEEE).

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is class 12 class score or equivalent from a recognised board with not less than 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

This entrance exam is conducted for admissions in several courses held at the institute such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) & Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC) and more.