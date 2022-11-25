scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

AEEE 2023: Registrations to begin from November 27; check details

AEEE 2023: Candidates who wish to register will have to fill the online application form at the official website — amrita.edu.

AEEE 2023, AEEE 2023 exam date, AEEE 2023 registrationAEEE 2023: he duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English. (Representative image. File image)

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham today announced that the institute will begin its registration for AEEE (Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering) 2023 from November 27. Candidates who wish to register will have to fill the online application form at the official website — amrita.edu.

The Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2023 will be conducted in the computer based test (CBT) mode across 140 cities in the country. The duration of AEEE 2023 will be 2.5 hours with 100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English.

According to the official notification, admission to BTech programmes will be based on the rank secured in AEEE 2023 or JEE Mains 2023 or SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or Pearson UG Engineering Entrance Examination Score (PUEEE).

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is class 12 class score or equivalent from a recognised board with not less than 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

This entrance exam is conducted for admissions in several courses held at the institute such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence- CAI), Automation and Robotics Engineering (ARE), Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) & Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC) and more.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 03:58:57 pm
Next Story

Chennai man poses as cop, collects Rs 25,000 fine for smoking in public; arrested

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close