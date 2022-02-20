AEEE 2022: Here’s all you need to know about preparation strategy, syllabus and books

Amrita University is expected to soon announce the AEEE 2022 exam date. The exam is expected to be held in the month of March or May 2022. It will be held as a computer-based test. Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering is held for BTech admission. 70 per cent of seats in Amrita are reserved for AEEE qualifiers, whereas, the remaining 25 per cent seats will be filled on the basis of JEE Main 2022.

The registration for AEEE 2022 is open right now, at amrita.edu. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam or have applied for the exam must have a solid preparation strategy to ace the test. To do so, one must know the following:

1. AEEE 2022 exam pattern – This year, Amrita University has announced that AEEE will be held as a CBT. It will be a 2 hours and 30 minutes test, in which candidates will have to solve 100 questions. These questions will be of MCQ type and will be asked from physics, chemistry, and math.

2. AEEE 2022 syllabus – The university has not provided the latest copy of the syllabus right now. However, everything that students studied in classes 11 and 12 shall be a part of it.

Now that the syllabus and the pattern are clear, let us look at the AEEE 2022 preparation strategy.

Choose the right study material: The most important aspect of effective preparation is the choice of study material and AEEE books. Candidates appearing for AEEE 2022 are suggested to practice using the books and resources recommended by experts. Apart

Previous year papers: Right before the exam, candidates should shift their focus from studying to practising. The best sources for practice are AEEE previous year question papers. Candidates are highly recommended to practice the past year papers.