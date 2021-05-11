AEEE 2021 results announced, know how to download scorecard  

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the result of the first phase of AEEE 2021. The AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam was held on April 17-18, 2021, in the online remote proctored mode. With the results declared on the official website at amrita.edu, candidates can now check their qualifying status by visiting the official website.

Now that the AEEE 2021 Result is declared for the first phase exam, candidates can register for counselling for admission as per schedule. However, this year, the AEEE is being held in three distinct phases. The first phase exam is already over and the result is now available. The second phase exam is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 14, 2021 in remote proctored mode as well as in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Subsequently, the third phase exams are also tentatively scheduled to be held by the end of June or the beginning of July 2021.

How to check AEEE 2021 result

Candidates may note that to check the result, one must have the login credentials, generated during AEEE 2021 online registrations and used to download the AEEE 2021 admit card before the exam. Essentially, candidates have to enter the registered email ID and password to log in on the website amrita.edu and check their AEEE result of the first phase examination.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at amrita.edu.

Step 2: Candidates can get the direct link to check the result of the phase 1 AEEE 2021 exam, activated on the homepage of the website. Upon clicking this link, the candidate login page is automatically opened.

Step 3: On the candidate login page, candidates have to enter their registered email ID and password.

Step 4: After entering the login details correctly, candidates have to click on the ‘login/download scorecard’ button and the AEEE result is opened successfully.

Candidates may note that besides their AEEE 2021 score, the result also indicates the All-India Rank (AIR) secured by the candidates in the exam. In addition, the name of the candidate, registration number, roll number etc are also indicated in the scorecard. The rank list is generated on the basis of marks secured in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the AEEE exam and marks secured in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in class 12 final exams with the 60:40 weightage.

Read | Preparation guide for AEEE 2021 phase 2 scheduled to be conducted from June 11-14

Candidates who are appearing in the second and third phases of the AIEEE 2021 are advised to focus on preparations in order to secure a good score based on which they can get admission in their preferred discipline of BTech course. One must refer to previous year papers and sample question papers to take their preparations to a higher level. Mock tests are also recommended for candidates who are appearing in subsequent phases of the exam this year.

Once all the stages of the AEEE 2021 exam are over, qualifying candidates will have to appear in the counselling rounds for allocation of seats. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth is expected to release detailed instructions and information about the conduct of admission counselling once the final phase of the AIEEE examination is over. However, if the last year trends are to be referred, candidates have to register online for counselling by paying a fee of Rs 5000.