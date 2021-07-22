AEEE 2021 phase 3 result: How to check result at amrita.edu

In an official notification, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said a final phase pf AEEE 2021 will be held on August 3, 2021. (Representative Image/Aglasem)

AEEE 2021 Phase 3 result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham today declared the result of phase 3 of AEEE 2021. The entrance exam was held in mid-July in an online remote proctored mode. Students can now check their results at the official website- amrita.edu.

How to check AEEE 2021 Phase 3 result?

Step 1: Visit official website amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘AEEE 2021 phase 3 result’ link

Step 3: Log in with your id and password (Log in credentials were generated during online registration)

Step 4: The result will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and get a printout

In an official notification, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said a final phase of AEEE 2021 will be held on August 3, 2021. Candidates who have not been able to get an AEEE 2021 score after the first, second and third phase due to technical or any other reason are eligible to apply for the final phase of AEEE 2021.

Students must note that the registration for Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) will begin on August 5 along with the release of results. The last date to apply for the final phase of AEEE 2021 is July 28.

Candidates found to have cheated during phases 1, 2 and 3 are not considered for the ranking. Such students are eligible for the final phase after paying the application fees. The last date for submitting a grievance on any malpractice is July 25, 2021.

For candidates who have applied with only JEE Mains 2021 score, a separate rank list is prepared. Candidates shall submit their current JEE Mains 2021 score to get admission and scholarship.

Once all the phases of the AEEE 2021 exam are over, qualifying candidates will appear in the counselling rounds for allocation of seats.