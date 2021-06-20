AEEE 2021 phase 2 result date and time

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will announce the AEEE 2021 result today. The result will be declared online only at Amrita Online Admissions Portal, which is available at aoap.amrita.edu. Candidates can check the result by entering their email id and password.

To check the result of AEEE 2021, the candidates may follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Visit the official website of AEEE 2021 for results, i.e. ataoap.amrita.edu.

Step 2 – Next, on the page that opens, enter the login details, which are the email id and date of birth.

Step 3 – After the successful login, check the AEEE 2021 result.

Step 4 – Download the same for future references.

The admission and counselling process for all candidates will start once all phases of AEEE 2021 are concluded. The last and final phase of AEEE 2021, phase 3, will be held from July 11 to 14, 2021. It will also be held as an online remote proctored test.

The candidates who have yet not applied for AEEE 2021 phase 3 can do so only until July 5, 2021. The AEEE 2021 application form is available at the official website amrita.edu. The candidates who have already applied for phase 2 can also apply for phase 3, but for them, the willingness submission process will open from June 21 at 9 am.

For the phase 3 exam, the AEEE 2021 slot booking process will open from July 7 to 9, 2021. Just like phases 1 and 2, mock tests will be conducted before the actual exam from July 8 to 10, 10 am to 5 om. Phase 3 exams will be held from July 11 to 14 in 2 sessions per day for which the timings are 10 am– 11.30 am, 2 pm – 3.30 pm. Also, Amrita University will allow the candidates to take a retest who fail to attempt the phase 3 exams on July 16.

If a candidate appeared in more than one phase of AEEE 2021 then the best score out of all the attempts will be considered for preparation of the AEEE 2021 merit list.

Seats will be allocated to the candidates based on AEEE 2021 rank. After the AEEE 2021 result is out, candidates have to register for the Amrita University’s B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment process (CSAP). An applicant can participate in CSAP with any of the rank/scores of PUEE Score / JEE Mains score / SAT Score / AEEE rank. The most preferred branch opted by the candidate is allotted according to the rank/score.

Common counselling will be held to allocate seats to the candidates in all B.Tech courses Amrita campuses located in Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai. There are at least 60 seats in each branch, on each campus.

There is no cut-off for admission to BTech programmes. Admission will be offered to the candidates until all seats across all the campuses of the varsity are filled. Scholarship facilities will be also offered by the varsity based on the score secured in either JEE / SAT / PUEE / AEEE.

Amrita University has 4 campuses in Coimbatore, Amravati, Bengaluru, and Chennai which offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. The University was established in 1994. It has 13 schools / departments.