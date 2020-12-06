69,000 basic teachers appointed: It’s our pledge to provide jobs without discrimination, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The selection process of the 69,000 teachers of the Basic Education Department was completed after appointment letters were handed over to 36,590 teachers amid the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Saturday.

In a programme held at the official residence of the CM, he handed over appointment letters to six newly recruited teachers. The others got their letters during programmes orgainsed in their respective districts.

Earlier on October 16, appointment letters were given to 31,277 assistant teachers of the basic education department. Again on October 23, posting and appointment letters were offered to 3,317 assistant teachers of the department of secondary education.

“It is our pledge to provide jobs without any discrimination and with transparency. This would have been completed way back in January itself, but some people kept creating hindrances for their personal interest and slanderous politics. The Supreme Court also accepted the policy of the government as correct and finally, the important selection process has been completed,” the CM said at the event.

Congratulating the newly appointed teachers, he said the responsibility of primary teachers is very significant as the education and value they impart to students last for a lifetime.

“Now that schools are closed due to Covid-19, the newly appointed teachers must go to schools and meet the children and their parents. Besides making them aware, they should keep teaching them something new and innovative,” he said. He also directed the officials to provide a copy of the new national education policy to the newly appointed teachers, so that they can be a part of the “education mission” of PM Narendra Modi.

Asking to improve the condition of the basic education offices, he said that these offices should get a facelift by the time schools open after the pandemic got over. “These offices should have a clean and energetic atmosphere and there should be no misbehavior with retired teachers. No one will be spared if any complaint of corruption is received,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the basic infrastructure facilities were being made available at the council schools under operation “Kayakalp”. “Continuous efforts were being made for inclusive education for out-of-school students and children with disabilities. It is also our resolve that no child should be deprived of education,” he added.

Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said the primary education has witnessed a complete transformation in the last three-and-a-half years. “The entire process of the much-awaited appointment of these teachers was completed with full transparency. The main reason behind this was the personal interest of the CM. Be it curriculum, availability of resources, mode of teaching and training, all areas have undergone a historic change.”

