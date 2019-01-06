Admissions open to IIT, IIM, ISI’s joint business analytics programme, check details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) jointly announce admission to the 2019 – 2021 batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA). Applications to the two-year full-time diploma program are open. The last day to apply is January 10, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at – pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in.

It is aimed at creating business analytics professionals who can fill the talent gap in this area for multinationals and reputed domestic companies, according to an official release by IIT Kharagpur. Candidates will have to prepare for a written test will be held on February 17, 2019, and candidates shortlisted after the written test will be called for personal interviews to be held during March 30-31, 2019, according to official notification.

The written exam will be conducted in limited cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Candidates from other areas will have to travel to the designated centre.

Eligibility Criteria: A candidate must hold a graduate or post graduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying degree ( that is B.Tech/B.E./ M.Sc./M.Com. or equivalent). For candidates belonging to the reserved category of SC, ST and Person with Disabilities (PwD), the qualifying marks for eligibility shall be 55% or CGPA 6.0 on a 10-point scale.

It must be noted that the CGPA will not be converted into percentage marks, even if the degree awarding institute provides marks in CGPA system. Their admission will be based on the CGPA awarded in the transcript. If the CGPA is on a different scale other than 10, the eligibility of the candidates will be calculated corresponding to the equivalence stated above.

Admission of candidates who are in the final year depends upon their result. They need to submit their final mark sheet by Oct 31, 2019

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay an application fee. Students belonging to an unreserved category will have to pay Rs 2,000 while those belonging reserved category including SC, ST, OBC and PwD category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the mandatory fee.