Admissions open on SWAYAM platform, check online courses offered

The admission process is open for over 400 online courses offered on various SWAYAM platform by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, and others. The classes will begin in July and will be continued till October.

The online courses are totally free of cost, and candidates can apply through the websites- nptel.ac.in, swayam.gov.in. Meanwhile, the candidates who want to appear for the exam have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. The examinations will be conducted from October in two shifts (morning session- 9 am to 12 noon), and (afternoon session- 2 pm to 5 pm). The course-wise exam dates are available at the websites.

Details of some of the courses offered on NPTEL platform

Artificial Intelligence for problem-solving: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) will commence a 12-week course on ‘Artificial Intelligence Search Methods For Problem Solving’. It is conducted in July every year.

Microelectronics, Coding Theory: Around 30 online courses are offered on Electrical and Electronics Engineering in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technologies and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Non-conventional courses

Design of photovoltaic system: The course deals with applications related to Peltier refrigeration, water pumping, grid connection and microgrids. Conducted by IISc Bangalore, it is a 12-weeks course to be conducted from July 20 to October 9.

Chemical Crystallography: The programme would highlight the components of X-ray crystallography, and the structure determination and refinement of crystal structures using x-ray diffraction. The 12-weeks course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali and will begin from July 20.

Within a week following lockdown, the government’s SWAYAM portal witnessed a huge increase in the number of visitors. About 50,000 people have accessed SWAYAM since March 23, 2020, which is over and above the 25 lakh students/learners who are already enrolled in the 571 courses of the January 2020 semester, as per HRD.

Recently, six courses from SWAYAM are listed under Class Central’s 30 best online courses of 2019. The courses are Academic Writing, Digital Marketing, Animations, Mathematical Economics, Python for Data Science, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

