Admissions open for Class 2 in Delhi-based private schools

The admissions will remain open till March 30 (File Photo for representation) The admissions will remain open till March 30 (File Photo for representation)

The applications for admission of children from the economically weaker section (EWS) for class 2 onward in private schools in the city has opened up for the coming academic session.

Starting from 2019-2020, the Directorate of Education had begun EWS admissions for class 2 onward in private school through online applications and a centralised draw of lots – along the lines of the process followed for admission against reserved seats at entry level classes such as nursery and class 1. However, in the case of class 2 onward, this provision in only in place for the almost 400 private schools which have been built on land granted by government land owning agencies.

In the case of these schools, 20 per cent of the fresh admissions in class 2 upwards has to be of EWS students. The applications for these admissions will remain open till March 25. The first round of draw of lots will be conducted on March 30.

Persons having residence proof from Delhi and a family income less than one lakh rupees annually are eligible for these seats.

Schools have some amount of discretion even in the admission of this section of students in the case of class 9. Two students will be selected through draw of lots for each class 11 seat and the final decision for admission among these selected candidates will be taken by the school administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd