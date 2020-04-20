Admissions open at West Bengal University of Technology, here’s how to apply

Registrations open for 2021 batch (Representational image) Registrations open for 2021 batch (Representational image)

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, previously known as the West Bengal University of Technology has invited applications for admissions across courses. The institute enrolls candidates through two entrance exams, namely, Common Entrance Test (CET) and Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT).

While CET is for non-AICTE undergraduate and postgraduate courses, JEMAT is for admission to MBA, MHA and AICTE-approved postgraduate diploma programs in management institutes. The online application has begun for both the exams. Students interested in admission to West Bengal based colleges can apply at the official website, makautwb.ac.in. The application process will be closed on May 30.

The CET will have 50 multiple choice questions for two marks each. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the exam. JEMAT will be a two-hour exam with 100 questions divided between English, mathematics, and logical reasoning. Logical reasoning will have 20 questions and the other two sections will have 40 questions each.

Interested candidates need to first register on the official website. After registering an application number and password will be generated which one needs to retain for future use. For CET and JEMAT candidates will have to pay Rs 600 each. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 350 each application form.

