Admissions open at Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, check list of courses and how to apply

India’s only Aviation University, Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), Amethi, Uttar Pradesh has started the admission process for its next session. Admissions are open for several courses including Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) in Aviation Services and Air Cargo and Post Graduate Diploma in Airport Operations (PGDAO). Interested students can apply at rgnau.ac.in. The admission process will remain open till July 29, as per the official statement by the varsity.

To be selected for admission to the university, students will have to appear for an objective type exam. The exam will be based held on offline and candidates will be selected on the basis of the rank or merit they achieve in the exam. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on August 16. RGNAU is a central university aimed at facilitating and promoting aviation studies, teaching, training, research in conjunction with the industry.

Eligibility cirtieria

Education: For admission to BMS, students must have at least 50 per cent marks in class 12 with mathematics or business studies or business mathematics as one of the subjects. For PGDAO, aspirants must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate in graduation from a recognised university can apply for admission in this course. For the reserved category candidates, there will be a five per cent relaxation.

Age: BMS aspirants should be below 21 years of age as on August 31 and should be able to produce the final mark sheet by October 31. For PGFAO, a candidate should be below 25 years of age as on August 31 and should have the final mark sheet by October 31.

Course details

PGDAO is an 18-month course offered in collaboration with GMR Aviation Academy. The course includes 12 months of classroom training and six months internship programme at GMR Airports. BMS is a three years’ apprenticeship embedded degree program offered in collaboration with the Logistics Skill Council. The last year of the course comprises an on-the-job apprenticeship with airlines, airports, cargo, MRO, ATC, and ground services companies.

Application fee

While applying students will have to pay a fee of Rs 950. For reserved category candidates, the is Rs 475. The fee is non-refundable, irrespective of candidate gets the admission or not.

