Admissions open at IIM-Rohtak for sports management, CAT not required

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak has invited application for the third batch of its postgraduate programme in sports management. The curriculum includes professional development, networking, and skills in areas such as sports finance, sports law, sports marketing and merchandising, and special events.

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the course. Those having work experience in the relevant field will have an added advantage, however, it is not a prerequisite. The online registrations are open at the official website, iimrohtak.ac.in on or before July 20. The selection process will include sports assessment aptitude test and personal interview.

The course can be the right fit for those having a passion for sports and an aptitude for management. Graduates of the course can take up career options including sports event management, sports marketing manager, sports agents, sports talent managers, sports analysts, media and communication managers, among others.

The institute claims to have collaborated with faculty specialised in sports management domain from international universities including the University of San Francisco, Ulster University (UK), Leeds Becket University (UK), Zurich University (Switzerland), University do Porto (Portugal), British Columbia Institute (Canada), University of New Haven (US), and University of Helsinki (Finland).

“Distinguished stalwarts from sports industry like Ayaz Memon, Neeraj Kumar, Jeev Milkha Singh, Rishi Narain, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi among others are also providing their expert guidance and are academic advisors to the programme,” the IIM informed in a statement.

Total programme fees charged to the participant is Rs 7,15,524. Scholarships are also available to the selected participants who had represented India at Asian, commonwealth, or Olympic events.

“India has an enormous potential to grow its sports industry globally. The factors like the immense success of various sports leagues and rising interest of corporate sectors and film fraternity in the business of sports are contributing to the shift in the demand-supply ratio when it comes to professionals with appropriate knowledge in sports management. Thus, the less explored career scope in the sports management domain will be the most growing segment in the coming years in Indian management education,” the statement added.

