‘Admissions in Delhi University will not start on April 15’

Delhi University will not begin its admission process on April 15, as the university’s Admission Committee had earlier declared, as the panel is planning to introduce many changes in the admission process this year, which is taking time.

Advertising

Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta, who also heads the committee, had on March 15 said DU would tentatively begin its registration on April 15 and conclude it by May 7, earlier than previous years.

However, on Tuesday, Gupta told The Indian Express, “We will have to extend the dates as our preparation is still on. We are working on the admission schedule.” Asked for reasons for the delay, he said, “There are a lot of changes we are proposing, which require a lot of change in our existing software and norms.”

Gupta refused to comment on the nature of the changes. He said a meeting of the Admission Committee would be called next week, wherein it would be decided by how long the registration process has to be delayed.

Advertising

The Admission Committee has already announced a few changes they plan to make, including “deduction of marks from five percent to two percent for change of stream”. As of now, if a student from a science stream, for example, wants to get enrolled in an arts course, their marks are reduced by five percent as penalty.

They also said the ECA and Sports admissions will be “delinked from admission cut-off lists”. Elaborating on this, Gupta had earlier told The Indian Express, “These seats are supernumerary in nature. Their admissions have no relation with the cut-off list so why should we unnecessarily wait for the cut-off lists for these admissions? They are dependent on trials so we will start those trials also early, along with the registration process.”