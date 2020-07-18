Admissions begin at city colleges, entire process online this year

Most college websites were updated on Thursday, displaying details for online admission process for first-year degree courses along with deadlines for the same. (Representational) Most college websites were updated on Thursday, displaying details for online admission process for first-year degree courses along with deadlines for the same. (Representational)

EVEN AS Class XII results for central boards as well as state board were declared by Thursday, most colleges in the city have already started their admission process from July 17. For the first time this year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions in its wake, right from accepting forms to scrutiny, merit lists, admissions and fee payment, the entire process has moved online for colleges.

Most college websites were updated on Thursday, displaying details for online admission process for first-year degree courses along with deadlines for the same.

Shamkant Deshmukh, vice-principal of Modern College, and secretary, Progressive Education Society, said the admission process was completely online. “The link to fill in merit forms for admission to all first-year BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBA (IB), BSc (computer science), BSc (animation), and others, is available on the college website. The admission process will continue till July 31 and course-wise and category-wise merit lists will be displayed in the first week of August; all admission rounds will be completed by the third week of August,” he said.

Deshmukh said regular classes will commence by September 1, and instalment facility was available for fee payment in digital mode.

The website of Fergusson College clearly mentions that students or parents are not to visit the college. For admissions, prospectus, and examination results, the college website can be referred to and queries maybe emailed to Principal Dr Ravindrasing G Pardeshi. Admission forms are being accepted online from July 17 to 24 and provisional merit list will be up by July 26, followed by final merit list by July 28.

Principal Gulshan Gidwani of St Mira’s College said admissions have already started through acceptance of online forms. “Preference will be given to in-house students, ie, those from our junior college applying to degree courses. For the remaining seats, a merit list will be put up. For the first time, even fee payment is online. We tried it for Class XII admissions and while we had teething issues, they have been sorted now.”

At Sir Parashurambhau College, admission forms were available from Friday, said Principal Dr Dilip Sheth. “The merit form link will be available online till July 24. Students have to upload information of last qualified examination and copy of online result and caste certificate. Merit list will be displayed on July 28 and fee has to be paid online for securing admission,” stated the college admission notice.

