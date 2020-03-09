Admissions ahead, Punjab education dept goes aggressive on social media

The secretary also instructed them to make 1-2 minute -long videos, in which sarpanches, chairman of the block samities, and other such known persons talk about the positive effect of the government schools of their areas. (File) The secretary also instructed them to make 1-2 minute -long videos, in which sarpanches, chairman of the block samities, and other such known persons talk about the positive effect of the government schools of their areas. (File)

From sharing “success stories” to creating WhatsApp groups involving parents, the Punjab education department has decided to use social media extensively to showcase the achievements of the government schools ahead of the admissions. With this, the departments aims to increase the admissions in the government schools by convincing the people to opt for these schools instead of costly private schools.

In a recent video conference of Education Secretary Krishan Kumar, with the district education officers (DEOs) and the district social media coordinators, several instructions were given regarding the usage of social media.

They were instructed to prepare a list of five smart government schools each in primary, middle, higher and senior secondary categories in the first week of March and social media coordinators must get made quality videos of these schools explaining each and everything about them and share these with the local MLAs, or ‘halka in-charge’ (constituency in charge).

The teachers were told to make videos of “success stories” viral on social media. These “success stories”, the secretary said, must be covered in local channels and print media.

They are also asked to make Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups with the students, parents, sarpanches and other social activists of the areas.

Also, the coordinators can do Facebook live about the achievements of any school. They were also asked to take the bites of those prominent personalities who are sending their children to government schools instead of private schools. Videos of morning assemblies, libraries in governments school can also be shared through these Facebook pages.

“Such videos must be made viral on social media so that more and more people come to know about the positive change in government schools. National and international achievements of the students and the teachers must be highlighted especially the success of eight students who are invited to Japan,” he said during the video conference.

The social media coordinators were instructed to install 20 flex boards in their respective districts on main roads highlighting the government schools and the designs of these boards will be provided by the Chandigarh education department.

The government release Rs 1,000 to each social media cell for tripod and collar mic to make videos. And video size must be shareable on the mobile phone.

They were also directed to make YouTube channels with prior permission from the department.

“Social media is a great tool these days and if government schools are doing great work it must be highlighted to change the old perception about government schools,” said senior school teachers.

The secretary also directed teachers to write motivational songs to promote education in government schools.

The school principals must flash the achievements of the school on a board that is to be installed outside the school. They are also asked to make a request for the subscription of ‘bulk message on phone’.

