Admissions 2020: What is the criteria for admission to India’s top 10 universities?

After a long delay and uncertainties, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across India has begun. The universities are aiming to start the new session by September, as per the university guidelines. Those who have appeared for class 12 board exams this year need to be aware of the admission criteria for the best universities much in advance to ensure a smooth transition from school to college.

This year, the competition is expected to be tougher for candidates applying for admissions as experts believe that the students who were planning to study abroad are also eyeing a seat in Indian universities. Here is the list of top 10 universities, as per the NIRF ranking 2020, and their admission criteria –

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc): The admission process is on for IISc undergraduate courses. The university has extended its deadline for submitting application forms till June 30. The selection is based on merit in the entrance exams including the JEE, NEET, KVPY score. The selected candidates will then have to appear for an interview online, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The selected candidates must have scored at least 60 per cent marks in the previous exam. For reserved category candidates, there is relaxation in the cut-off. The application form is available at iisc.ac.in at a cost of Rs 800, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 400, and for international students, it is Rs 2000.

For MTech programmes, the GATE score and an aptitude test are the selection criteria. For MDes, CEED, and for management programmes, candidates are selected on the basis of CAT. For integrated PhD programmes, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their JAM and JEST entrance exams.

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): For admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University, students have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT). For admission to MPhil and PhD, the candidates will have to appear for a viva-voce exam as well. Viva will not be conducted for postgraduate admissions except for MPhil and PhD. The JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) are to be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam dates are yet to be announced and the admission deadline is July 30.

Rank 3: Banaras Hindu University: For admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the BHU holds entrance exams – UET and PET, respectively. For admission to the MBA programme, candidates should have cleared CAT. The entrance exams were to be held in May but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fresh dates are yet to be announced. The university has asked applicants to change their choice of city to appear for the exam. In a notice, the varsity has advised students to opt for a centre in the radius of 200 kilometres of their house to ensure the least travel.

Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Candidates have to clear Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for admission to BTech courses. Registration for AEEE are on and will close on June 30. Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Shortlisted candidates will appear for an interview too. Seats will be given based on their academic and test score for a personal interview. For mass communication admission, a common aptitude test (CAPTEST) will be conducted in the form of a skype interview because of COVID-19. For courses like Philosophy, one has to appear for an interview. Also, the last date to submit the application form is July 10 and the amount of application form is Rs 750. For admission to MCW, philosophy, nanoscience, MCA and BSc, admissions are open.

Rank 5: Jadavpur University: Admission for BTech courses is done on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) score. For postgraduate courses, admission is done through different national-level entrance tests including GATE, WB JECA, GPAT, GATE. For other courses in art, ISLM and science, students are enrolled based on the merit of marks obtained in class 12.

Rank 6: University of Hyderabad: The application form is still open for Hyderabad University and candidates can apply till June 30 for various programmes including undergraduate and postgraduate courses including MPhil and PhD programmes for the academic year 2020. The selection is on the basis of the entrance examination. The university has decided to conduct the admission test in the first week of August, exact dates are yet to be out. The candidates who will successfully pass the 100-marks entrance test will be called for an interview.

Rank 7: Calcutta University: Candidates seeking admission into Calcutta University will have to fill the online application form. Admission to BTech courses is done on the basis of WBJEE and for MTech, MEd, LLM, MSc courses an entrance exam is held. Admissions to MBA and MTech is on the basis of CAT/MAT and GPAT. For undergraduate courses, the admissions are based on merit or a cut-off list created on the basis of marks obtained in class 12.

Rank 8: Manipal Academy of Higher Education: Admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses is offered on the basis of the MET (MU OET) entrance exam conducted by MAHE. For BArch, JEE paper 2 or NATA score is accepted and for MBA, CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT score is accepted. The MET 2020 application form will be available till June 30. The entrance test will be conducted from July 24 to 27 and August 4 to 7, 2020 in online mode.

Rank 9: Savitribai Phule Pune University: SPPU has released Pune University 2020 admission form on June 1 and will only be available till June 30, 2020. The last date to fill the applications for Pune University admission 2020 for MSc Bioinformatics and M.Sc Biotechnology is June 18. Pune University entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of August. Admission of MSc Bioinformatics and MSc Biotechnology will be held on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) that will be conducted on June 30.

Rank 10: Jamia Milia Islamia: Candidates need to clear the JMI entrance test to be eligible for admissions. Students need to fill the application form that is available on their website since February 21, 2020; the last date of submission of the application form has been extended to June 30. The dates of the JMI entrance exam stands postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Jamia will conduct entrance exams in an offline mode for two hours in the English language.

