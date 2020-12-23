Admission to UP technical colleges to be based on JEE Main scores

Last week, The Indian Express reported that the Union Education Ministry has decided to increase the JEE-Main attempts from two to four starting next year. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that technical institutes in the state will give admissions to students based on their ranks in the JEE-Main instead of the state entrance examination. Also, for the admission in pharmacy colleges in the state for the bachelor degree, a separate nationwide undergraduate pharmacy aptitude test (UGPAT) will be held, the government said.

According to officials, there are about 270 pharmacy institutes in the state with 21,000 seats.

“From the new academic session, the process of admission to technical institutions will be done through JEE Main exam, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA),” the government said in a statement.

“The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has got permission from the government for carrying out admission in technical institutes through JEE-Main scores. A proposal has been sent to the government for approval to conduct BPharma and other examinations,” a government spokesperson said.

According to AKTU officials, admission through JEE-Main score will give students of Uttar Pradesh a chance to appear in the entrance exam four times, the government said. “If a student feels not satisfied with his performance, then he or she can take the examination again. In such a situation, students will be benefitted a lot,” the official said.

Last week, The Indian Express reported that the Union Education Ministry has decided to increase the JEE-Main attempts from two to four starting next year. The JEE-Main will be held in multiple shifts, over three to four days, in February, March, April and May. Students can appear for all four exams, and only their best score will be used to prepare the All-India Rank list.

