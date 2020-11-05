Admission to HRD course: HC seeks clarification from JBIMS over objections to merit list

The court questioned the institute about over 190 complaints in a day regarding examination and admission process, and also said the merit list would be subject to the outcome of the petition. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to clear its stand about the plea on the objections raised against the merit list for admissions to the masters in human resource development (HRD) course. As many as 191 students, who were not shortlisted for admissions, have filed their objections claiming that they were unable to appear for the aptitude test due to technical issues, and that even though they raised grievances with the institute, it published a merit list. The students also said despite pendency of grievances, on August 4, the institute issued a notice stating that those who cleared the entrance test had qualified in the personal interview and statement of purpose round. The institute has denied all allegations.

The plea has sought for the shortlist to be quashed and the online aptitude test to be conducted again, along with the formation of a committee to look into the conduct of the institute.

The court questioned the institute about over 190 complaints in a day regarding examination and admission process, and also said the merit list would be subject to the outcome of the petition.

A division bench of Justice K K Tated and Justice G S Kulkarni on Wednesday was hearing petition made by 12 students, filed through advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Amritpal Singh Khalsa, which stated that the institute held the first round of admission in the form of an online entrance test on July 27. Over 600 students were to appear for the exam; however, due to technical glitches, close to 190 students could not appear and, therefore, raised grievances with the institute on the same day.

The court further sought a clarification through an additional affidavit from the institute on its stand on the demand seeking appointment of a committee to look into the conduct of the exam and the procedure if the entrance exam is to be conducted again. The court posted further hearing to November 26.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.