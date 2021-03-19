Hong Kong University of Science and Technology offers scholarship for meritorious students

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has invited applications for admissions commencing academic session 2021-2022. At present, the varsity has student representations from around 90 countries, with India having the third largest student community.

The varsity is offering a scholarship programme for meritorious students. The highest amount of scholarship is equivalent to full tuition of Rs 5.13 lakh approximately per academic year. “The scholarships may be one-off or renewable, full, or partial tuition waivers,” as per the varsity.

It is also organising a webinar on March 24 for interested students and parents. For more details about scholarship scheme for IB diploma holders and GCEAL/ international AI qualification holders, please visit- join.ust.hk/fees-and-scholarships .

“Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis to allow Indian students with more flexibility amid the pandemic this year,” the varsity in its release mentioned. Also, students who wish to apply must fulfil the general admission, school/ program-specific and English language requirements.

To get admission, Indian students need to obtain a class 12 pass certificate and the reference score of previous students admitted to the varsity is “overall average of 85 per cent or above”.

About Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Established in 1991, the varsity attained the highest proportion of internationally excellent research work in the research assessment exercise 2014 of Hong Kong’s university grants committee and is ranked as the world’s best young university in Times Higher Education’s young university rankings for three years to 2020.