Admission process for Karnataka degree colleges starts from July 11: Minister CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka’s degree colleges will start their admission process from July 11, the state minister of higher education CN Ashwath Narayan announced Monday.

Admission to all colleges, for the first time, will be through a uniform platform (Unified University and College Management System). Students can apply for any college of their choice by using a single login, without physically visiting different colleges to submit applications.

Recently students applying for undergraduate programmes through online portals in different state universities expressed outrage and complained of technical glitches in the platform that is hampering their admission process. However, the minister clarified that students can start applying from July 11, through the single login interface which has now been cleared of technical snags.

Narayan explained that by entering the PUC register number all the information related to the marks card can be obtained and similarly caste certificates, income certificates, etc can be availed by AADHAAR authentication.

The minister also added that the fee has been retained the same as the previous year in 440 First Grade Colleges, 100 Polytechnics, and 14 Engineering colleges. “For the first time after independence, it has been allowed to retain the fee collected by colleges in respective bank accounts and this would result in Rs.50 crore accumulation in bank accounts of institutions” he informed.

Narayan also highlighted that the committee headed by Dr.Vasudeva Atre has submitted a report to develop public universities in the state akin to IIMs. It has been intended to bring out an Act based on this report, a copy of which has been uploaded on the higher education department website for the public to review and suggest their views. In fact, the proposal submitted by Atre stressed that the state government should not have any say in appointing the vice-chancellors, but a Board of Governors (BOG) should be the authority who appoints the vice-chancellor of the university.

The minister also announced the recruitment of teaching faculty in universities and that a merit list of eligible candidates will be prepared to process the recruitment. “The universities will be instructed to recruit by calling candidates on the merit list for interviews in a 1:5 ratio. This new system has been introduced to bring about transparency in the system,” Narayan said.