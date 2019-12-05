Admission process ends: 540 of 15,100 seats across 141 law colleges still vacant, says Maharashtra CET cell

This year, the admission process was delayed by two months as the results of Mumbai University were declared late, officials said. (Representational Image) This year, the admission process was delayed by two months as the results of Mumbai University were declared late, officials said. (Representational Image)

Despite 27,169 students registering in the state CET cell’s Common Admission Process (CAP) for the three-year LLB course, only 14,560 students secured admission to law colleges by the end of all rounds. There are 141 law colleges in the state with an intake capacity of 15,100.

“Nearly 540 seats across colleges are vacant because most students prefer admission to colleges in big cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Colleges in other cities see less takers,” said Ghanshyam Kedar, CET cell official. Several students have also missed out on admissions after failing to complete the due process.

This year, the admission process was delayed by two months as the results of Mumbai University were declared late, officials said. The cell is in talks for making the admission process stricter next year onward.

In MU, 171 seats in law colleges are vacant. “This is because some of the colleges under MU are located in the Konkan region. Unlike medical students, law college aspirants do not seek admission to colleges outside the city,” Kedar added.

The State CET cell also released the tentative schedule for the CAP process for professional courses for the next year, on its website.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App