Admission in Savitribai Phule Pune University: Applications open for five more days with late fee

The department-wise and course-wise details are available at www.unipune.ac.in, in the admission section. (File Photo)

Even as the deadline to apply for admission to graduate, postgraduate, interdisciplinary and integrated courses came to an end on July 12, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has allowed those who haven’t been able to submit the forms to apply till July 17, albeit with a late fee.

The admission process started a month ago for the academic year 2022-23, with SPPU announcing that its application process this year will be online for nearly 100 courses.

The department-wise and course-wise details are available at http://www.unipune.ac.in, in the admission section.

Students will be given admission based on an entrance examination which will be conducted between July 21 and 24.

The entire process, right from application to payment of fees for examinations and entrance examinations, will be done online and students need not visit the campus for any work. However, the admission forms are available for regular courses only at the university departments and the forms for open and distance learning courses are not yet available.