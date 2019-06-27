Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
78
73
73
73
73
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A Programme
75
70
70
70
70
73
B.Com (Hons)
91
86
86
86
86
89
B.A (Hons) Social Work
85
80
80
80
80
83
B.Com
86
81
81
81
81
84
B.A (Hons) Geography
82
77
77
77
77
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
80
75
75
75
75
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
73
68
68
68
68
71
B.A (Hons) Social Work
77
72
72
72
72
75
B.A Programme
73
68
68
68
68
71
B.Com (Hons)
90
85
85
85
85
88
B.Com
85.5
80.5
80.5
80.5
80.5
83.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
70
65
65
65
65
68
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A Programme
68
63
63
63
63
66
B.A (Hons) Geography
79
74
74
74
74
77
B.Com (Hons)
89
84
84
84
84
87
B.Com
Closed
79
79
79
79
83
B.A (Hons) Social Work
73
68
68
68
68
71
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A (Hons) Social Work
69
64
64
64
64
67
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
73
73
73
73
76
B.Com (Hons)
88
80
80
80
80
86
B.Com
85
75
75
75
75
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
67
62
62
62
62
65
B.A Programme
65
60
60
60
60
63
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
71
71
71
74
B.A Programme
Closed
57
58
55
55
55
B.Com
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
83
B.Com (Hons)
86.5
73
73
73
73
84.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
62
57
57
57
57
60
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
62
62
62
62
65
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
73
B.Com
83
68
68
68
68
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
60
55
55
55
55
58
B.Com (Hons)
85
70
70
70
70
83
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
60
60
60
60
63
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A Programme
64
55
56
54
54
62
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
69
69
69
72
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
58.5
52
52
52
52
55
B.Com
Closed
Closed
60
60
60
81
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
59
59
59
62
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
68.5
68.5
68.5
68.5
83
B.A Programme
Closed
52
Closed
52
52
53
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
67
67
67
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
50
50
50
50
55
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
61
B.A Programme
Closed
50
Closed
50
50
50
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
68
65
65
65
83
B.Com
Closed
67
Closed
59
59
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
50
Closed
50
50
52
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
70
66
66
66
69
B.A (Hons) Social Work
68
59
57
56
59
60
B.Com (Hons)
84.5
67
60
60
64
82
B.A Programme
Closed
49
Closed
49
49
49
B.Com
Closed
66.5
59
58
58
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
69
Closed
65
65
68
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
58
56
55
58
59
B.Com (Hons)
84
66.5
58
58
58
80
B.A Programme
Closed
48
Closed
48
48
48
B.Com
Closed
66
Closed
55
55
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
50
Closed
50
50
52
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

