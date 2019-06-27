Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 78 73 73 73 73 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A Programme 75 70 70 70 70 73 B.Com (Hons) 91 86 86 86 86 89 B.A (Hons) Social Work 85 80 80 80 80 83 B.Com 86 81 81 81 81 84 B.A (Hons) Geography 82 77 77 77 77 80 Second Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography 80 75 75 75 75 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 73 68 68 68 68 71 B.A (Hons) Social Work 77 72 72 72 72 75 B.A Programme 73 68 68 68 68 71 B.Com (Hons) 90 85 85 85 85 88 B.Com 85.5 80.5 80.5 80.5 80.5 83.5 Third Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 70 65 65 65 65 68 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A Programme 68 63 63 63 63 66 B.A (Hons) Geography 79 74 74 74 74 77 B.Com (Hons) 89 84 84 84 84 87 B.Com Closed 79 79 79 79 83 B.A (Hons) Social Work 73 68 68 68 68 71 fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A (Hons) Social Work 69 64 64 64 64 67 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 73 73 73 73 76 B.Com (Hons) 88 80 80 80 80 86 B.Com 85 75 75 75 75 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 67 62 62 62 62 65 B.A Programme 65 60 60 60 60 63 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 71 71 71 74 B.A Programme Closed 57 58 55 55 55 B.Com Closed Closed 70 70 70 83 B.Com (Hons) 86.5 73 73 73 73 84.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 62 57 57 57 57 60 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed 62 62 62 62 65 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 70 70 70 73 B.Com 83 68 68 68 68 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 60 55 55 55 55 58 B.Com (Hons) 85 70 70 70 70 83 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed 60 60 60 60 63 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A Programme 64 55 56 54 54 62 Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 69 69 69 72 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 58.5 52 52 52 52 55 B.Com Closed Closed 60 60 60 81 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed 59 59 59 62 B.Com (Hons) Closed 68.5 68.5 68.5 68.5 83 B.A Programme Closed 52 Closed 52 52 53 Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed 67 67 67 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 50 50 50 50 55 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed 58 58 58 61 B.A Programme Closed 50 Closed 50 50 50 B.Com (Hons) Closed 68 65 65 65 83 B.Com Closed 67 Closed 59 59 81 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 50 Closed 50 50 52 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 70 66 66 66 69 B.A (Hons) Social Work 68 59 57 56 59 60 B.Com (Hons) 84.5 67 60 60 64 82 B.A Programme Closed 49 Closed 49 49 49 B.Com Closed 66.5 59 58 58 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 69 Closed 65 65 68 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA NA NA NA NA NA B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed 58 56 55 58 59 B.Com (Hons) 84 66.5 58 58 58 80 B.A Programme Closed 48 Closed 48 48 48 B.Com Closed 66 Closed 55 55 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 50 Closed 50 50 52

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.