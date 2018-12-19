Address proof not ground to deny school admission: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said not having an address proof of Delhi is not a valid ground to deny admission to children in government schools in the city. Justice C Hari Sankar directed Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Anand Vihar to grant admission to three children who live in Ghaziabad.

As per the petition, the father of the three children approached the HC saying that the government school denied admission to his children on the ground that they did not have residence proof of Delhi.

The petition further stated that refusal of admissions is “arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of fundamental rights”.

The HC held that the right to education is fundamental and sacrosanct in nature, and that it cannot be violated by authorities in a whimsical manner.

“The Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyala is at a distance of 2-3 km from their residence and there is no justification not to grant admission to wards of my client merely on the ground that they are not residents of Delhi… In case they were not allowed to attend classes… in any other government school nearby in the academic year 2018-19, their studies would suffer badly,” the petition said.