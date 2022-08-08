Want to address ‘faulty’ exam pattern, crack UPSC: JEE Main Topper from Rajasthan

In the JEE Main results declared Monday, Parth Bhardwaj, 18, is among a handful of students who have secured a perfect 100 percentile. And although he may have cracked the JEE, he isn’t exactly happy with the exam pattern.

Parth says his “final aim is to go into the civil services (after graduation).”

“As far as I can understand, there are plenty of problems in India, especially when it comes to education. Even JEE system bekaar lagta hai, mere ko bilkul pasand nahi aata (Even the JEE system is useless. I don’t like it at all),” he told The Indian Express.

“I don’t see the need for teaching Chemistry to Class 11 and 12 students, unless they want to pursue metallurgical engineering or chemical engineering. And in JEE Mains too, it doesn’t test your brains, all it does is test how well you have crammed NCERT. I had crammed it well so I got full marks. Even Physics is calculation based, they don’t go after real physics. They simply test how good a machine someone has become,” Parth said.

Apart from JEE examination pattern, he wants to improve bureaucracy and politics, although he says he is yet to think about the changes he wants to make in both these fields; he has a good 6-7 years ahead of him to think about it, he says. For now, he is still brainstorming on which college to go to.

A resident of Jaipur, Parth studied at Cambridge Court High School in Mansarover and took coaching at an institute here. His father is posted with the Transport department while his mother is a homemaker. “I took coaching from FIITJEE coaching institute and did as the teachers asked me to. And towards the end, I analysed things on my own, as to how the question paper is and what are the specific things that I have to study for it,” he said.

On average, coaching classes were held about once every two days, for three hours. “Apart from that, I used to study 3-4 hours on my own, and for about 6-7 hours on days with no coaching. Of course this differed a bit each day,” he said.

In his free time, he played football – he says he has played at the state level too – spoke to friends or watched videos on YouTube to relax.

On his success, he says, “Intelligence doesn’t have a big role. It mainly depends on your interest and how vigorously you follow and do sincerely what the teachers say. That’s all there is to it. Rest is luck.”

Apart from Parth, Krishna Sharma and Mayank Motwani of Rajasthan too topped from Rajasthan.