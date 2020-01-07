‘ACTIZEN’ contest to make students active citizen rolls out

Contest to roll in thousands of schools across India (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational image) Contest to roll in thousands of schools across India (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational image)

The Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation has launched ACTIZEN contest. The NGO claims that the programme aims to create ‘alert, informed and active citizens’. The two-tier contest aims to test students in classes 7 to 9 in civic awareness and encourage them to conduct volunteerism.

In the second phase, students will brainstorm and design scalable solutions to a problem. These solutions will contest at a national level. In this phase, the principal and the mentor teachers need to form a team of 4-6 students.

Top three winning teams will get an opportunity to feature in a short film made in collaboration with the team behind the feature film ‘Dangal’. Further, teachers will be awarded ‘Young Actizen Mentor’ awards and schools will also get trophies.

Interested can apply at the official website, actizen.in. “We have rolled out the ACTIZEN Contest nationwide to help teach students how to practice democracy as a value and thus usher in Democracy 2.0 – in which the young ACTIZENs will learn to empower themselves to work with the government to get optimum outcome for a better future,” said Vallabh Bhanshali, founder and Chief Mentor of the Desh Apnayen S Foundation. This is an annual contest.

Parth J Shah, founder and president of the Centre for Civil Society and director of Indian School of Public Policy, “Good policies and governance can impact a nation dramatically when combined with citizenship education, volunteering and community action.’

