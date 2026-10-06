AICTE announces annual IIC ratings for institutes, fellowship results for student innovators

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the annual performance and star ratings for the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) 7.0 for the academic year 2024-25. The ratings were announced by AICTE Chairman Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Shyama Rath in a post on X.
The ratings recognise institutions affiliated with AICTE for their efforts to promote innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members.
AICTE also announced the second-round results of the YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) and the AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF) 2025. The initiatives seek to identify and support promising ideas and innovations and help take them from the conceptual stage towards practical applications.
Also Read | AICTE data: Computer Applications tops new institutions with 3,959 colleges, 3.65 lakh seats
AICTE Chairman Prof. Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Prof. @rath_shyama announced two significant milestones in India’s innovation ecosystem:
🔹 Annual Performance & Star Ratings of Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) 7.0 for the Academic Year 2024–25, recognising institutions for their efforts in nurturing innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.
🔹 2nd Round Results of YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) and AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF) 2025, showcasing promising ideas and innovations with the potential to move from concept to meaningful solutions.
These initiatives reflect AICTE’s continued commitment to building a culture where innovation goes beyond ideas—towards solutions that create real value for society.
Congratulations to all the institutions, innovators, faculty members and students whose dedication continues to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.
#AICTE #Innovation #IIC #IIC70 #YUKTI #YIC2025 #APF2025 #InnovationEcosystem #Entrepreneurship #HigherEducation #ViksitBharat
— AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) October 6, 2026
Also Read | AICTE introduces Rs 245-crore doctoral fellowship programme to boost innovation, entrepreneurship
According to the council, these initiatives are part of its continued efforts to build a stronger culture of innovation across higher education institutions in the country by supporting innovations that can transform into meaningful solutions and create value for society.
The council congratulated the participating institutions, innovators, faculty members and students for their contributions towards India’s innovation ecosystem.