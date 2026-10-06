AICTE announces annual IIC ratings for institutes, fellowship results for student innovators

AICTE also announced YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) and AICTE Productisation Fellowship (APF) 2025 second round results (Image: @AICTE_INDIA/X)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the annual performance and star ratings for the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) 7.0 for the academic year 2024-25. The ratings were announced by AICTE Chairman Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Shyama Rath in a post on X.

The ratings recognise institutions affiliated with AICTE for their efforts to promote innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members.

AICTE also announced the second-round results of the YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) and the AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF) 2025. The initiatives seek to identify and support promising ideas and innovations and help take them from the conceptual stage towards practical applications.