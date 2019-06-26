Toggle Menu
Acharya Narendra Dev College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Acharya Narendra Dev College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Acharya Narendra Dev College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Acharya Narendra Dev College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
96
91
85
70
74
88
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
96
93
90
78
70
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
92
85
74
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
85
80
73
66
81
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92
88
82
74
65
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
80
70
60
60
78
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89
82
76
66
60
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
87
80
70
60
60
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
83
72
60
60
80
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
93
87
81
65
60
83
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
93
83
73
70
85
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
93
86
73
70
90
B.Com (Hons)
94
86
80
70
70
85
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
84.66
79.66
72
64
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
92
82
72
68
84
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
95
92
89.33
77.66
69
85
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
91
86.33
79
63
58
81
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
90.5
83
69
72
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88.33
Closed
75.66
Closed
Closed
78.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
86
79.33
68
56
56
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
82.66
Closed
59
58
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
91
84.5
70
68
84
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91.33
87
Closed
73
64
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94.33
92.33
85.66
71
65
85
B.Com (Hons)
93
85
79
69
68
83
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
89
84.33
79.33
71
61
79
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
90
86
77
61
57
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
66
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93.75
Closed
82.75
Closed
70
83.75
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
94.33
91.33
88.66
77.33
68
84.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
69.66
57.66
56
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
67.66
55
54
76
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
78
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
86.66
81.66
72
62
81.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93.33
91.33
81.33
71.33
66
83.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88.66
82.33
Closed
58
56
78.66
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
84.5
78
67
65
82.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91
81
71
64
83.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
90.25
82
Closed
68
83
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93.66
90.33
87.66
76.33
66
83.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
89
85.66
75
59
56
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87.33
81.66
Closed
65.33
57
77.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
67
Closed
52
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
55
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88.33
82
71.33
57
54
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
84
79
70
60
78
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91
86
Closed
Closed
60
81
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90.75
Closed
Closed
64
83.75
B.Com (Hons)
92.25
84
76
65
63
82.25
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
93
89.66
87.33
75
65
83
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87.66
82.66
78.66
69.33
58
77.66
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
93
Closed
Closed
69
62
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92.25
90
Closed
68.5
66
82.25
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90.33
85
81.33
Closed
58
80.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86.66
81
75.33
64.33
56
76.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
85.33
Closed
58.33
56
79
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
50
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
83.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
50
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
50
78.33
B.Com (Hons)
91
82
74
63
61
81
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86.66
81
Closed
69
55
76.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
84
Closed
56
56
79
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
92.33
88.66
87
73.66
63
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
Closed
Closed
67
63
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
83.25
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.66
79.33
75
63.66
52
75.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
48
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
71
55
48
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
88.66
83.66
81
Closed
56
78.66
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
67.66
60
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
66.33
51.33
48
76
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
80.5
72
60
59
80.5
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
86.33
80
78.33
Closed
55
76.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.5
Closed
Closed
65
60
81.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92.33
Closed
80.66
66.33
56
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
87.66
83.33
Closed
56
56
77.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
82.75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
85
66
Closed
84.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
46
76
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
87.66
86
71.66
60
82.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
87.33
Closed
68
51
45
77.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
70.66
54
46
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87
82.33
80
Closed
55
77
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.33
79
74.33
62
50
75.33
B.Com (Hons)
90
79
71
56
55
80
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85
75
76
Closed
48
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
Closed
79
63
48
82
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
86
Closed
73
51
50
76
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90.5
Closed
Closed
60
51
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
84
63
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
84
75
70
56
Closed
74
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
84
83
65
50
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
85
79
77
Closed
52
75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
62
45
45
77.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
82.75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88.33
Closed
69.33
50
45
78.33
B.Com (Hons)
87
70
65
45
45
77
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science
Closed
82
81
60
50
82.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89
Closed
Closed
55
46
79
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
84
Closed
70
46
46
74
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
77
76
Closed
46
75
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
81
73
75
Closed
45
71
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91.66
Closed
77
60
46
81.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
58
45
45
77.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
83
60
Closed
84.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
80
75
66
Closed
45
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
Closed
68.66
48
41
78
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
82.75
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
41
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
65
60
40
40
77
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Com (Hons)
NA
76.5
70
51
50
80
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

