Acharya Narendra Dev College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Acharya Narendra Dev College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 96 91 85 70 74 88 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 96 93 90 78 70 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 92 85 74 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 85 80 73 66 81 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92 88 82 74 65 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 80 70 60 60 78 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 82 76 66 60 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 87 80 70 60 60 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 83 72 60 60 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 93 87 81 65 60 83 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 93 83 73 70 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 93 86 73 70 90 B.Com (Hons) 94 86 80 70 70 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 84.66 79.66 72 64 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92 82 72 68 84 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 95 92 89.33 77.66 69 85 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 91 86.33 79 63 58 81 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 90.5 83 69 72 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88.33 Closed 75.66 Closed Closed 78.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 58 58 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 86 79.33 68 56 56 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 82.66 Closed 59 58 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 91 84.5 70 68 84 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91.33 87 Closed 73 64 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94.33 92.33 85.66 71 65 85 B.Com (Hons) 93 85 79 69 68 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89 84.33 79.33 71 61 79 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 90 86 77 61 57 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.75 Closed Closed Closed 66 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 70 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93.75 Closed 82.75 Closed 70 83.75 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 94.33 91.33 88.66 77.33 68 84.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 69.66 57.66 56 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 67.66 55 54 76 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 Closed Closed Closed 59 78 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 86.66 81.66 72 62 81.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93.33 91.33 81.33 71.33 66 83.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88.66 82.33 Closed 58 56 78.66 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 84.5 78 67 65 82.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91 81 71 64 83.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 90.25 82 Closed 68 83 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93.66 90.33 87.66 76.33 66 83.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 89 85.66 75 59 56 79 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 69 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87.33 81.66 Closed 65.33 57 77.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 67 Closed 52 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 57 55 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88.33 82 71.33 57 54 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 84 79 70 60 78 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91 86 Closed Closed 60 81 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90.75 Closed Closed 64 83.75 B.Com (Hons) 92.25 84 76 65 63 82.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 93 89.66 87.33 75 65 83 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87.66 82.66 78.66 69.33 58 77.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 93 Closed Closed 69 62 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92.25 90 Closed 68.5 66 82.25 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90.33 85 81.33 Closed 58 80.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 68 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86.66 81 75.33 64.33 56 76.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 85.33 Closed 58.33 56 79 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 55 50 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 Closed Closed Closed 60 83.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 53 50 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 56 50 78.33 B.Com (Hons) 91 82 74 63 61 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86.66 81 Closed 69 55 76.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 84 Closed 56 56 79 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science 92.33 88.66 87 73.66 63 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 Closed Closed 67 63 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.25 Closed Closed Closed 58 83.25 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 67 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.66 79.33 75 63.66 52 75.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 54 48 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 71 55 48 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 88.66 83.66 81 Closed 56 78.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 67.66 60 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed 66.33 51.33 48 76 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 80.5 72 60 59 80.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 86.33 80 78.33 Closed 55 76.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.5 Closed Closed 65 60 81.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92.33 Closed 80.66 66.33 56 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 87.66 83.33 Closed 56 56 77.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.75 Closed Closed Closed 55 82.75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 85 66 Closed 84.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 50 46 76 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed 87.66 86 71.66 60 82.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 87.33 Closed 68 51 45 77.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 70.66 54 46 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87 82.33 80 Closed 55 77 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.33 79 74.33 62 50 75.33 B.Com (Hons) 90 79 71 56 55 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85 75 76 Closed 48 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 Closed 79 63 48 82 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 86 Closed 73 51 50 76 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90.5 Closed Closed 60 51 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 84 63 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 84 75 70 56 Closed 74 B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed 84 83 65 50 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 85 79 77 Closed 52 75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 45 45 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 62 45 45 77.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 82.75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88.33 Closed 69.33 50 45 78.33 B.Com (Hons) 87 70 65 45 45 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Closed 82 81 60 50 82.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89 Closed Closed 55 46 79 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 84 Closed 70 46 46 74 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 77 76 Closed 46 75 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 81 73 75 Closed 45 71 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91.66 Closed 77 60 46 81.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 58 45 45 77.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 83 60 Closed 84.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 80 75 66 Closed 45 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 Closed 68.66 48 41 78 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 82.75 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Closed Closed Closed 45 41 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 65 60 40 40 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Acharya Narendra Dev College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Com (Hons) NA 76.5 70 51 50 80 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.