scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

ACET 2021 March exam registration begins, check exam dates

ACET 2021: The common entrance test (ACET 2021) is scheduled to be held in online mode from March 23 to April 8. Apply at actuariesindia.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2021 9:45:35 am
ACET 1200ACET 2021 will be held online from March 23 to April 8. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ACET 2021: The application process for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) March exam 2021 has been started. The candidates can apply through the website- actuariesindia.org till February 24. The common entrance test (ACET 2021) is scheduled to be held in online mode from March 23 to April 8, 2021.

The hall ticket will be available to download in March, the candidates can download it from the official website- actuariesindia.org.

The ACET is a three-hour-long test. It will have 70 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Of the total, 45 questions will be for one mark while 20 and five questions will be for two-and-three marks, respectively. The exam will assess students knowledge in mathematics (30 marks), statistics (30 marks), data interpretation (15), English (15) and logical reasoning (10).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To pass the exam, candidates will have to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the entrance exam.

How to apply for ACET March exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- actuariesindia.org

Step 2: Enter your login ID and password

Step 3: After you login, upload your passport size pictures, telephone number, mail id

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science |  Pharma Marketing | FinTech Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science

Step 4: Click on the March exam tab

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Pay your application fee

Step 7: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The overseas students can also register for the March exam, however the students from Cuba, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and China will be exempted to participate in the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement