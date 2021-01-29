ACET 2021 March exam registration begins, check exam dates

ACET 2021 will be held online from March 23 to April 8. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ACET 2021: The application process for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) March exam 2021 has been started. The candidates can apply through the website- actuariesindia.org till February 24. The common entrance test (ACET 2021) is scheduled to be held in online mode from March 23 to April 8, 2021.

The hall ticket will be available to download in March, the candidates can download it from the official website- actuariesindia.org.

The ACET is a three-hour-long test. It will have 70 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Of the total, 45 questions will be for one mark while 20 and five questions will be for two-and-three marks, respectively. The exam will assess students knowledge in mathematics (30 marks), statistics (30 marks), data interpretation (15), English (15) and logical reasoning (10).

To pass the exam, candidates will have to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the entrance exam.

How to apply for ACET March exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- actuariesindia.org

Step 2: Enter your login ID and password

Step 3: After you login, upload your passport size pictures, telephone number, mail id

Step 4: Click on the March exam tab

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: Pay your application fee

Step 7: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The overseas students can also register for the March exam, however the students from Cuba, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and China will be exempted to participate in the exam.