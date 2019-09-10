Accusations fly thick and fast on last day of DUSU poll campaign

On practically the last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of attacking its vice-presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the ABVP alleged it was an intra-organisation fight between NSUI candidates for vice-president and secretary, and filed a police complaint at Malviya Nagar police station.

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said the incident showed ABVP”s “anti-Dalit mentality”. “Ankit Bharti (V-P candidate) belongs to the Dalit community and the ABVP does not want anyone from the Dalit community to fight elections. We are gaining support, which is why the ABVP is scared and doing all these things,” he said.

The alleged incident took place at the College for Vocational Studies Monday morning. Bharti, who was allegedly injured in the attack, claimed, “When I went for campaigning, some ABVP members hit me, and dragged me in a car where they assaulted me. They said I was not allowed to enter the college. When I went in, they hit me again…”

The ABVP, however, claimed Bharti was injured in a fight with Ashish Lamba, NSUI’s candidate for the post of secretary. Both organisations claimed the attack was “planned”. ABVP state secretary Sidharth Yadav, in his complaint, said, “…Cheap political tactics by NSUI have polluted the election environment. We request you to look into the case…”

Polls are on September 12.