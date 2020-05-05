School syllabus reduced for next academic session: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

The syllabus for the upcoming academic session of schools will be reduced, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today informed during the second live interaction with students through social media platforms. He said the decision has been taken considering the pressure on students and the loss of important academic time.

He advised parents not to pressurise students and help them cope with these difficult times. The HRD minister said students can use the time to study through digital modes. “Diksha portal has content for different exams and in different languages. It has an interactive curriculum. Students should use e-content, especially under lockdown. The national repository from open universities is also available at the portal,” he stated.

This issue was raised by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting with HRD earlier this week. He also suggested that entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET also be held on the reduced syllabus next year.

“For students hailing from rural areas, we understand that network connectivity issues can arise. For them, we are making efforts to reach them. We are adding both school and college courses on SWAYAM portal and SWYAM Prabha – a television or DTH initiative can telecast educational content on DD, Tata Sky, Airtel TV and other platforms,” the minister said.

The sessions which usually start from July will now begin in September. The minister had said that the exam for ongoing sessions will be held in July.

