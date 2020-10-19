Academic session for engineering courses to commence from December 1: AICTE

AICTE has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses till November 30

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the present academic session (2020-21). The new session for the engineering courses will begin on December 1. The council has also extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses till November 30.

According to AICTE, “Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llTs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first year engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to November 30.”

The classes for engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses was earlier scheduled to begin from August 16 for existing students, and for the new batch from September 15, as per AICTE.

AICTE had also asked colleges to enroll students on a provisional basis in case the result of the undergraduate course could not be declared due to the lockdown. In these cases, students will have to show a successful completion certificate by December 31, 2020

Earlier, the AICTE had asked institutes not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. It has also reiterated that institutes pay salaries to its teachers.

